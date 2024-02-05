Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,932 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 96,256.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,986 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $190,920,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 54.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,675,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $500,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,486 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 14,643.4% in the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,165,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,411 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.81.

Blackstone Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $3.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $121.13. 1,206,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,643,892. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.78. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $133.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $86.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 205.46%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

