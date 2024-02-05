Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 668,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,702 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Blackstone worth $71,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Down 2.7 %

BX stock traded down $3.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $121.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,006,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,635,926. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $133.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $86.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.96, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 205.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on BX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.81.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

