Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Down 6.1%

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.88 and last traded at $10.89. Approximately 749,582 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 4,544,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on BE shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. CL King began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.65.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BE

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.22. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.36% and a negative net margin of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $400.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.75 million. Equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 106,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.