Blueprint Medicines’ (BPMC) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Wedbush in a report issued on Monday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $97.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.53% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

NASDAQ:BPMC traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.66. 581,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,163. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.61. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $37.82 and a 1 year high of $94.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

In related news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total transaction of $42,858.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,749,677.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $64,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total transaction of $42,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,749,677.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,895,268 over the last 90 days. 3.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 63.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1,685.7% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

