Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,785 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $188.01. The stock had a trading volume of 573,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,450. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $188.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Erste Group Bank raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.29.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $461,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,959 shares in the company, valued at $6,080,935.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,833 shares of company stock valued at $9,750,104. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

