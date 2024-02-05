Blueshift Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Cinemark by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cinemark during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Cinemark during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Cinemark from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Cinemark from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.80.

Shares of Cinemark stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,017,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,774. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.75.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. Cinemark had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $874.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Cinemark’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

