Blueshift Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 70.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,139 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,522,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,233 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in GoDaddy by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 84,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,266,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.88.

GoDaddy stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.92. 1,141,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,771. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.47. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.43 and a 1-year high of $110.09.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.26, for a total value of $26,778.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,174.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,173,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.26, for a total value of $26,778.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,174.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,119 shares of company stock valued at $8,393,786 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

