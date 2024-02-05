Blueshift Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 399.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,665,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $934,904,000 after purchasing an additional 15,729,876 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $60,640,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 30.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,660,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,616,000 after buying an additional 1,572,919 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,679,000 after buying an additional 1,504,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 211.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,661,000 after buying an additional 1,443,810 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:DAL traded down $0.81 on Monday, reaching $39.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,335,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,738,808. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.09.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.53%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

