Blueshift Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,300,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,142,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,714 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,733,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,474,000 after buying an additional 1,018,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 241.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,301,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,704,000 after buying an additional 920,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE GPN traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.30. 382,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,950,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.05 and a 52 week high of $138.07. The company has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPN. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised Global Payments from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPN

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.