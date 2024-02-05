Blueshift Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,827 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 369,106 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $39,096,000 after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 24,390 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 69,751 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,026 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Oracle by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 96,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.97. 1,860,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,800,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.43. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $82.04 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The company has a market cap of $318.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948 over the last ninety days. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

