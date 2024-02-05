Blueshift Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $388.21. 98,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,069. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.09 and a 12-month high of $402.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.82.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $422.83.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total transaction of $3,780,841.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,731,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total transaction of $3,780,841.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,731,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,192 shares of company stock worth $11,801,151 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

