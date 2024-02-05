Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,417 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the period. Ralph Lauren comprises 0.8% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 47.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 119.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 460 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RL. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock traded down $1.56 on Monday, hitting $146.21. The company had a trading volume of 192,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,518. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $103.17 and a 1 year high of $148.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.93 and a 200-day moving average of $125.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 8.12%. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

