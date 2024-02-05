Blueshift Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 70.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,139 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,522,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,233 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in GoDaddy by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 84,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,266,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.92. 1,141,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,771. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.43 and a 1-year high of $110.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21 and a beta of 1.12.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 8.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet raised GoDaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.88.

In other GoDaddy news, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,364. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 21,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,904,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,716 shares in the company, valued at $14,554,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,119 shares of company stock worth $8,393,786 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

