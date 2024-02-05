Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases 11,330 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 492.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,330 shares during the period. Spotify Technology accounts for about 1.2% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 110.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPOT shares. Redburn Atlantic cut Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $186.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.58.

Shares of SPOT stock traded down $0.86 on Monday, hitting $221.61. 1,457,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.61. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $114.64 and a one year high of $224.45.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

