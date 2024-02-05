Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases 12,974 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 100.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,974 shares during the period. Cloudflare makes up about 1.0% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2,422.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare Price Performance

NET stock traded down $2.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.47. 1,452,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,882,007. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $87.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.45 million. Analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NET shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cloudflare

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,479,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $3,325,336.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,079,103.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,479,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 928,492 shares of company stock valued at $70,746,212. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cloudflare Profile

(Free Report)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.