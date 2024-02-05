Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,981 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Trading Down 0.8 %

CMI stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $242.63. 337,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,323. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.50. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.18 and a 12-month high of $265.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cummins

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.