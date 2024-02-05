Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases 540 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,877 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Shopify comprises 0.8% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,682 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,167,000 after buying an additional 22,384 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Shopify by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,322,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,713,000 after buying an additional 89,063 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 45,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE:SHOP traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.14. 4,040,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,711,401. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.16. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $83.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $104.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.13 and a beta of 2.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Shopify from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.95.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

