Blueshift Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 168.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,073 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Envista by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,702,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,208,000 after buying an additional 270,768 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,047,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,640,000 after purchasing an additional 768,687 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,192,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,147 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,209,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,915 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,157,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,954,000 after purchasing an additional 524,622 shares during the period.

Get Envista alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Envista from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Envista from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Envista in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Envista in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Envista Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Envista stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $23.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,058. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.85. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $42.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Eric Conley acquired 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $50,014.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,436.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Mark E. Nance bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 39,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,163.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Conley bought 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,014.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,436.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Envista Profile

(Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.