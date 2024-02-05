Blueshift Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,116 shares during the quarter. Burlington Stores accounts for approximately 1.1% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,878,000 after acquiring an additional 415,655 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 16.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,599,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,683,000 after purchasing an additional 940,463 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,036 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 91.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,012,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,420,000 after purchasing an additional 485,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after purchasing an additional 18,372 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BURL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.83.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of Burlington Stores stock traded down $4.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $192.01. 333,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.41. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $233.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.47.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

