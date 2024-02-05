Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,628 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 973,860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $67,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group increased its stake in CVS Health by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 5,927 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,042 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,706,000 after buying an additional 11,033 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 38,078 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.1% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 73,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE CVS traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.30. 4,680,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,540,248. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $90.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.01. The company has a market cap of $93.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.50.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

