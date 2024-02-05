BMO Capital Markets Cuts C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target to $85.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CHRW. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $74.13 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $71.57 and a 12-month high of $106.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 90.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David P. Bozeman acquired 1,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.91 per share, for a total transaction of $149,818.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 144,391 shares in the company, valued at $11,971,457.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

