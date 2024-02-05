BMO Capital Markets Trims Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Target Price to C$200.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$201.00 to C$200.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FNV. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$163.00 to C$162.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. CIBC cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$258.00 to C$250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$186.00 to C$182.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$170.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$199.41.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FNV

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 2.7 %

TSE FNV opened at C$144.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a current ratio of 37.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$147.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$170.85. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of C$139.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$217.70.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$415.23 million during the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 55.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 4.3642364 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.16%.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.