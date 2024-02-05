Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Rating Increased to Buy at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $80.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $65.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an overweight rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.55.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $64.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $45.92 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.00 and its 200 day moving average is $54.27. The company has a market cap of $94.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.16, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,408,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $898,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,839. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,408,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,185 shares of company stock worth $2,493,967. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645,058 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $632,520,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,920,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,648,595,000 after buying an additional 8,045,263 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $237,966,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $229,787,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

