Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Shares Gap Up to $11.60

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.60, but opened at $12.98. Bowlero shares last traded at $12.41, with a volume of 1,029,022 shares trading hands.

Bowlero Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average of $11.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Bowlero had a return on equity of 134.05% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $227.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.51 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowlero

About Bowlero

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bowlero by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,685,000 after purchasing an additional 193,801 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 305.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,866,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,546,000 after buying an additional 2,913,597 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Bowlero by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,330,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,505 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,508,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,878,000 after acquiring an additional 20,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Bowlero by 314.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,827,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,087 shares during the period.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

