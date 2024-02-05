Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Shares Gap Up to $11.60

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.60, but opened at $12.98. Bowlero shares last traded at $12.41, with a volume of 1,029,022 shares trading hands.
Bowlero Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average of $11.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80.
Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Bowlero had a return on equity of 134.05% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $227.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.51 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Bowlero
Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
