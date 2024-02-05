Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 616,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $37,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BYD. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 9.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 24.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 35.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 14,078 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BYD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.89.

Boyd Gaming Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BYD traded down $0.52 on Monday, reaching $63.60. 289,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,129. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.42 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.09 and a 200 day moving average of $62.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.61.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

About Boyd Gaming

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

