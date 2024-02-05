Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

EAT has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Brinker International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Brinker International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Brinker International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.77.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EAT

Brinker International Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

EAT opened at $45.27 on Thursday. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $46.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.24.

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $609,402.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,739.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $452,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,567.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $609,402.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,739.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brinker International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EAT. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the third quarter valued at $57,246,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Brinker International by 2,694.9% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 761,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,040,000 after purchasing an additional 733,782 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the second quarter valued at $24,426,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Brinker International by 86.0% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,389,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,817,000 after purchasing an additional 642,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Brinker International by 32.1% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,451,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,729,000 after purchasing an additional 595,818 shares during the last quarter.

About Brinker International

(Get Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.