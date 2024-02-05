Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Reduced by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,227.81. The stock had a trading volume of 594,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,336. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,092.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $952.85. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $572.10 and a 52 week high of $1,284.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.75 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.75%.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $981.45.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

