Brokerages Set Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Price Target at $69.43

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.43.

ANF has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of ANF opened at $109.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.55. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $21.74 and a 52-week high of $110.17.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.99 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $7,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,291,681.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total value of $4,812,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,258,828.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $7,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,485 shares in the company, valued at $14,291,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,447 shares of company stock valued at $13,511,615. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

Featured Stories

