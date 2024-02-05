Brokerages Set AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) PT at $9.75

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMC. B. Riley reduced their target price on AMC Entertainment from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

NYSE:AMC opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. AMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $85.30. The stock has a market cap of $795.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.97.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.00) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 417.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1,160.9% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

