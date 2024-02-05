Brokerages Set International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) PT at $80.71

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.71.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 38,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,547 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $81.27 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $115.61. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 451.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.74.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

