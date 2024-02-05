Brokerages Set Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Price Target at $258.83

Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $258.83.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

Get Nordson alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NDSN

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total value of $526,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,856.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 3,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total value of $875,390.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,596.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total transaction of $526,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,856.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,118 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,920. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Nordson by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Nordson by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $256.70 on Monday. Nordson has a 12-month low of $202.57 and a 12-month high of $265.99. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.09.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.19 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.