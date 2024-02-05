Brokerages Set Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Target Price at $71.75

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LRN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Stride from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Get Stride alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Stride

Stride Stock Down 1.6 %

Stride stock opened at $60.25 on Monday. Stride has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $69.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.88.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Stride had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $504.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Stride will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Stride

In other news, Director Robert Cohen sold 4,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $264,162.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,017.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Les Ottolenghi sold 6,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $346,983.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,427,909.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Cohen sold 4,362 shares of Stride stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $264,162.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,017.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,219 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stride during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 348.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Stride during the third quarter worth $31,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Stride during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Stride during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

About Stride

(Get Free Report

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.