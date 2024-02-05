Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Desjardins from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Desjardins’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.22% from the stock’s previous close.

BBU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Business Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Brookfield Business Partners stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.66. 42,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,201. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.44. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $23.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.98.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $5.67. The firm had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 21.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $8,630,129.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,352,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,376,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,732,783 shares of company stock valued at $12,598,396.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

