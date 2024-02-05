Brunswick (NYSE:BC) PT Lowered to $105.00 at Truist Financial

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Brunswick from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Brunswick from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lowered shares of Brunswick from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.67.

Brunswick Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:BC opened at $85.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $99.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.22 and a 200 day moving average of $81.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.55.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.21). Brunswick had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brunswick

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Brunswick by 14,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick



Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

