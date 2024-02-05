Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.300-6.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Cabot also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.30-$6.80 EPS.

Cabot Stock Down 1.9 %

CBT stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.14. 480,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,450. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Cabot has a 52 week low of $63.73 and a 52 week high of $86.67.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.48 million. Cabot had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 24.65%. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.65%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Cabot from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cabot from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cabot presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CBT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabot

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cabot by 5.6% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Cabot by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Cabot during the second quarter valued at about $236,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cabot

(Get Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.