Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.30-$6.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.59.

Cabot Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of CBT traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.14. The stock had a trading volume of 464,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,812. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.05. Cabot has a 1-year low of $63.73 and a 1-year high of $86.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18. Cabot had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cabot will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Cabot’s payout ratio is 20.65%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CBT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cabot from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Cabot from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CBT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabot

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 13.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Cabot by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $420,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after buying an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.