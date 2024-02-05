Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Given New $325.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $290.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.56.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $296.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $183.26 and a one year high of $301.61. The company has a market cap of $80.68 billion, a PE ratio of 84.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.69.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total transaction of $190,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,350,315.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total value of $2,027,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 109,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,513,267.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total transaction of $190,995.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,350,315.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,850 shares of company stock valued at $19,256,494 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

