CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CAMP. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on CalAmp from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Craig Hallum downgraded CalAmp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

CalAmp Trading Down 13.9 %

CAMP opened at $3.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58. CalAmp has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $113.50.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 51.60% and a negative net margin of 38.28%. The business had revenue of $53.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CalAmp will post -10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CalAmp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in CalAmp by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in CalAmp in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in CalAmp by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

