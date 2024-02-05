Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Redwire (NYSE:RDW)

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Redwire in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Redwire presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.25.

Get Redwire alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RDW

Redwire Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of RDW stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. Redwire has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $4.58. The company has a market cap of $191.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.96.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $62.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Redwire will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Redwire

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Redwire by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 794,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 207,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Redwire by 250.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 161,900 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Redwire by 297.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 130,720 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Redwire by 426.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 129,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Redwire by 882.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 105,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Redwire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Redwire Corporation operates as a space infrastructure company in the United States, Netherlands, Luxemburg, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Spain, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. It provides critical space solutions and reliability components for solar power generation, in-space 3D printing and manufacturing, avionics, critical components, sensors, digital engineering, and space-based biotechnology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Redwire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.