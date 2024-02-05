CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

CapStar Financial Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ CSTR opened at $17.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. CapStar Financial has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $19.47. The stock has a market cap of $365.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.79.

CapStar Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. CapStar Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CapStar Financial

CapStar Financial Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 153,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CapStar Financial in the third quarter worth $119,000. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CapStar Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 633,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CapStar Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in CapStar Financial by 76.6% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 202,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 87,923 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.

