Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $8,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CSL opened at $320.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.31. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $322.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.66%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

