Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 15.9% in the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 11,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 63.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 536,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,351,000 after buying an additional 208,952 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of CAT stock opened at $329.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $167.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $329.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $283.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,197,792.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.79.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

