Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 536,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,351,000 after purchasing an additional 208,952 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,416,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $769,000. Total Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.79.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock opened at $315.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $283.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.54. The stock has a market cap of $160.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.04 and a fifty-two week high of $317.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

