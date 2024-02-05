CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Hits $0.0482 on Major Exchanges

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0482 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $38.85 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004781 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00016177 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00015250 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,272.73 or 1.00122472 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00010990 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.81 or 0.00180036 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000055 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.0474787 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $1,598,945.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

