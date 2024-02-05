CEEK VR Trading 10.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $44.58 million and approximately $5.30 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for $0.0553 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00016236 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00016233 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,362.01 or 1.00002655 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00011156 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.78 or 0.00178880 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000056 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.0474787 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $1,598,945.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

