Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.39.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.35 to C$8.30 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Centerra Gold Price Performance

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold stock opened at C$7.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.17 and a 12-month high of C$10.28.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

