Central Garden & Pet Stock Set to Split on Friday, February 9th (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Free Report) shares are set to split before the market opens on Friday, February 9th. The 5-4 split was announced on Friday, February 9th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT opened at $46.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $51.71.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $750.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 9.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

In other news, insider John Edward Hanson sold 7,500 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $235,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,748.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director John Ranelli sold 3,500 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $101,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Edward Hanson sold 7,500 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $235,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,748.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CENT. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 134,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 6.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 5.9% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 43.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

