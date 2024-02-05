Central Garden & Pet Stock Set to Split on Friday, February 9th (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Free Report) shares are set to split before the market opens on Friday, February 9th. The 5-4 split was announced on Friday, February 9th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, February 9th.
Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CENT opened at $46.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $51.71.
Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $750.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 9.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Activity
In other news, insider John Edward Hanson sold 7,500 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $235,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,748.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director John Ranelli sold 3,500 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $101,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Edward Hanson sold 7,500 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $235,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,748.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CENT. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 134,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 6.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 5.9% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 43.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.74% of the company’s stock.
Central Garden & Pet Company Profile
Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.
