Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires 4,647,696 Shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report) by 51.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,682,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,647,696 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned 0.55% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $321,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 66.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 42,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 16,935 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 75,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 16,263 shares during the period.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of PWZ stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.89. The company had a trading volume of 258,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,399. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.19. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $25.32.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

