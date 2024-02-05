Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Buys 1,857,081 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,755,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,857,081 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF makes up about 5.0% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned approximately 64.52% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $3,139,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 248.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 38.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,160,000.

FNDE stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,061,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,842. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.50. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

