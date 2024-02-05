Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Has $46.39 Million Stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,466,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,365 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $46,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000.

PFFD traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.81. The stock had a trading volume of 606,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,100. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.98. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $17.37 and a 1 year high of $21.43.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

